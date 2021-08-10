Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 11,471 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 625.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,471 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RCL. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the first quarter valued at $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 124.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Caribbean Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.69.

Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $77.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.80. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1 year low of $51.11 and a 1 year high of $99.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $50.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.36 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($6.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Naftali Holtz sold 5,465 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $485,729.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,578.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $26,355,763.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

