Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases New Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 44,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,084,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,851,000 after purchasing an additional 498,329 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rambus in the 1st quarter valued at about $573,000. Heard Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 643,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,513,000 after purchasing an additional 149,995 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 251.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 90,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 64,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,381,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $357,329,000 after purchasing an additional 516,918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $37,541.91. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RMBS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Rambus from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Rambus from $19.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Rambus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.56.

RMBS stock opened at $24.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.89, a current ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.73 and a beta of 1.04. Rambus Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.08 and a 1 year high of $25.19.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $84.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.01 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. Rambus’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rambus Profile

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

