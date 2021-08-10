Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Purchased by Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC

Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 72.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,392,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585,917 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up about 20.5% of Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $71,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,264,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,505,000 after purchasing an additional 219,842 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,010,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,462,000 after purchasing an additional 40,438 shares in the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 2,707,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,912,000 after purchasing an additional 224,925 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,561,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,135,000 after purchasing an additional 57,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,124,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,664,000 after purchasing an additional 135,738 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.22. 3,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,094. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.25. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $51.15 and a one year high of $51.57.

