Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 39.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,323 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHH. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $47.72 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.76 and a fifty-two week high of $48.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.92.

