Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock opened at $38.57 on Friday. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 12 month low of $26.73 and a 12 month high of $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.13.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 7.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s payout ratio is 47.83%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWM. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the first quarter worth $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 100.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 579.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

