Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.05 EPS

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $1.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Scientific Games stock opened at $69.97 on Tuesday. Scientific Games has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $80.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 2.07.

SGMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Scientific Games currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.36.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

