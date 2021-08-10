SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Announces Earnings Results

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SciPlay had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 5.31%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCPL traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.18. The company had a trading volume of 4,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,238. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.39. SciPlay has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $21.74.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush downgraded SciPlay from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities cut SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Craig Hallum cut SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SciPlay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.46.

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

