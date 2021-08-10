Scotiabank Cuts Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Price Target to C$7.25

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$7.50 to C$7.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 61.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AAV. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy in a research note on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.52.

AAV stock traded up C$0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$4.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 968,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,766. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09. Advantage Energy has a 52-week low of C$1.66 and a 52-week high of C$5.17. The company has a market cap of C$854.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.65.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). On average, research analysts expect that Advantage Energy will post 0.4090828 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advantage Energy news, Senior Officer Donald Craig Blackwood sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.94, for a total transaction of C$247,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 789,195 shares in the company, valued at C$3,898,623.30. Also, Senior Officer Andy Mah sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.92, for a total transaction of C$369,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,310,624 shares in the company, valued at C$6,448,270.08. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 200,000 shares of company stock worth $985,000.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

