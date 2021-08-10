Scrypta (LYRA) Price Reaches $0.0061 on Major Exchanges

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded 29.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 9th. Scrypta has a total market capitalization of $107,919.85 and $121.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Scrypta has traded down 54.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Scrypta coin can now be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00018943 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003232 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 61.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000119 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Scrypta Coin Profile

LYRA is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 20,624,048 coins and its circulating supply is 17,824,048 coins. The official message board for Scrypta is medium.com/@scryptachain . Scrypta’s official Twitter account is @scryptachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Scrypta’s official website is scryptachain.org/en/homepage

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

Buying and Selling Scrypta

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scrypta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scrypta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

