SEGRO Plc (SGRO) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.40 ($0.10) per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

SEGRO stock opened at GBX 1,248.50 ($16.31) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of £14.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.92. SEGRO has a one year low of GBX 864.40 ($11.29) and a one year high of GBX 1,284 ($16.78). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,142.15.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SGRO. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 1,220 ($15.94) to GBX 1,335 ($17.44) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 875 ($11.43) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,342 ($17.53) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 1,195 ($15.61) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,168.14 ($15.26).

In related news, insider Andy Gulliford acquired 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,004 ($13.12) per share, with a total value of £3,594.32 ($4,696.00).

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

