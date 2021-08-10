Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Select Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Select Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Select Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 23.78%. The firm had revenue of $17.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.60 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of SLCT opened at $16.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.06. Select Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $17.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salzhauer Michael boosted its stake in Select Bancorp by 3.1% during the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 168,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Select Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,494,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Select Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Select Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Select Bancorp during the first quarter worth $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

