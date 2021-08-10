Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.00 EPS

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $2.00, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Select Interior Concepts had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%.

Shares of SIC stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $14.28. The company had a trading volume of 97,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,884. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.68 million, a PE ratio of -46.10 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Select Interior Concepts has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $14.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.35.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SIC shares. Truist downgraded shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

