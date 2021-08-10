Senior (LON:SNR) PT Raised to GBX 177 at Barclays

Senior (LON:SNR) had its price objective raised by Barclays from GBX 172 ($2.25) to GBX 177 ($2.31) in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SNR. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Senior in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Senior in a research note on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Senior from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on shares of Senior in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Senior from GBX 112 ($1.46) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 137.83 ($1.80).

Shares of SNR stock opened at GBX 165.40 ($2.16) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 157.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of £693.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33. Senior has a 12-month low of GBX 41 ($0.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 186.71 ($2.44).

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

