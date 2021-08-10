Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) COO Sumner J. Waring III Sells 1,700 Shares

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $109,361.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 330,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,230,958.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE SCI traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $64.61. The company had a trading volume of 29,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $39.10 and a 12 month high of $64.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.93. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.67.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 18.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 12th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Service Co. International by 246.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Service Co. International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 66.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SCI. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Service Co. International from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

