Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of SESN stock opened at $3.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $679.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.05. Sesen Bio has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $4.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 26th.

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule (EpCAM)-positive solid tumors.

