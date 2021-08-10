Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) PT Lowered to $85.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Shake Shack from $107.00 to $95.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet cut Shake Shack from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Shake Shack from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shake Shack from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $107.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Shake Shack from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.56.

NYSE SHAK opened at $89.95 on Friday. Shake Shack has a fifty-two week low of $50.38 and a fifty-two week high of $138.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -84.07 and a beta of 1.73.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 7.46%. Equities analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total value of $105,327.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,066 shares of company stock valued at $310,361. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHAK. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Shake Shack by 88.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Shake Shack during the first quarter valued at $54,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Shake Shack by 82.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Shake Shack by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Shake Shack by 13.7% during the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

