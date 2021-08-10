Sharecare (SHCR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sharecare stock opened at $7.66 on Tuesday. Sharecare has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $12.81.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SHCR shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Sharecare in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Sharecare in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.

