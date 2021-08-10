Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0788 per share on Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

Shaw Communications has decreased its dividend payment by 2.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Shaw Communications has a dividend payout ratio of 72.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Shaw Communications to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.95 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.0%.

Shaw Communications stock opened at $28.76 on Tuesday. Shaw Communications has a 1 year low of $16.12 and a 1 year high of $30.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.71.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Shaw Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.36.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

