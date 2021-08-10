Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0788 per share on Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.
Shaw Communications has decreased its dividend payment by 2.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Shaw Communications has a dividend payout ratio of 72.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Shaw Communications to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.95 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.0%.
Shaw Communications stock opened at $28.76 on Tuesday. Shaw Communications has a 1 year low of $16.12 and a 1 year high of $30.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.71.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Shaw Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.36.
Shaw Communications Company Profile
Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
