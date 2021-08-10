Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) PT Raised to $110.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FOUR. Wolfe Research raised Shift4 Payments from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shift4 Payments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.30.

FOUR opened at $86.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.56 and a beta of 2.40. Shift4 Payments has a 52-week low of $43.29 and a 52-week high of $104.11. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.70.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.76 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. Shift4 Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 147.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Shift4 Payments news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 44,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $3,574,248.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total value of $1,482,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 168,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,604,131.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 658,344 shares of company stock valued at $56,605,016 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 2.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,718,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,756,000 after buying an additional 77,207 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 53.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,344,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,268,000 after buying an additional 814,160 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 3.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,849,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,687,000 after buying an additional 69,466 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 7.5% in the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,520,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,655,000 after buying an additional 106,574 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 41.2% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,425,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,904,000 after buying an additional 416,278 shares during the period. 45.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

