Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($90.80) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price on AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price target on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a £100 ($130.65) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 9,360 ($122.29).

LON AZN traded down GBX 43.68 ($0.57) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 8,151.33 ($106.50). 1,558,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,400,008. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £126.27 billion and a PE ratio of 39.38. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,848 ($115.60). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 8,384.24.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

