Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday. Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.00.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $81.52 on Friday. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $63.52 and a 1 year high of $88.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.30. The stock has a market cap of $138.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.25). Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $17.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.17 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

