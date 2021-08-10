Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Receives $20.23 Average Target Price from Analysts

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.23.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SWIR shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Sierra Wireless from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Sierra Wireless in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. CIBC decreased their target price on Sierra Wireless from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities increased their target price on Sierra Wireless from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 9,983.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,260 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,188 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. 57.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sierra Wireless stock opened at $19.28 on Friday. Sierra Wireless has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $22.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.93. The firm has a market cap of $716.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 16.03% and a negative net margin of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $108.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.46 million. On average, research analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

