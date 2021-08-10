Sierra Wireless (SW) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect Sierra Wireless to post earnings of C($0.47) per share for the quarter.
Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.46) by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$136.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$124.45 million.
Sierra Wireless stock opened at C$24.25 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$894.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50. Sierra Wireless has a 52-week low of C$13.07 and a 52-week high of C$28.23.
Sierra Wireless Company Profile
Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.
Read More: How to identify percentage decliners
Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.