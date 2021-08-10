Sierra Wireless (SW) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect Sierra Wireless to post earnings of C($0.47) per share for the quarter.

Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.46) by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$136.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$124.45 million.

Sierra Wireless stock opened at C$24.25 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$894.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50. Sierra Wireless has a 52-week low of C$13.07 and a 52-week high of C$28.23.

In other news, Senior Officer Philippe Frederic Joel Rene Guillemette sold 1,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.68, for a total transaction of C$27,197.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$345,403.68. Also, Director Kent Paul Thexton sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.14, for a total transaction of C$292,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$897,639.80. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,308 shares of company stock worth $326,633.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

