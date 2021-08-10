Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It seeks to develop functional cures for chronic diseases through its Shielded Living Therapeutics(TM) platform. The company’s product candidates consist of novel human cells engineered to produce the crucial proteins, enzymes or factors needed by patients living with chronic diseases such as hemophilia, diabetes and lysosomal storage disorders. Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

SGTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sigilon Therapeutics from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Sigilon Therapeutics from $62.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sigilon Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.10.

SGTX opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.65 million and a PE ratio of -18.52. Sigilon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $54.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.30.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sigilon Therapeutics will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Sigilon Therapeutics news, Director Daniel Griffith Anderson sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,022,222 shares in the company, valued at $20,222,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGTX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Sigilon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $6,004,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sigilon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $360,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Sigilon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Sigilon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its stake in Sigilon Therapeutics by 1,564.5% in the first quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 103,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 97,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sigilon Therapeutics

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

