Signata (SATA) Price Tops $0.0931 on Exchanges

Signata (CURRENCY:SATA) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 9th. Over the last week, Signata has traded up 17.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Signata coin can currently be purchased for $0.0931 or 0.00000204 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Signata has a market capitalization of $1.84 million and $9,602.00 worth of Signata was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00052409 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002452 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00014606 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $373.79 or 0.00817827 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.80 or 0.00104582 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00039448 BTC.

Signata Profile

Signata (CRYPTO:SATA) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Signata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,808,220 coins. Signata’s official Twitter account is @congruentlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signata project aims to deliver a full suite of blockchain-powered identity and access control solutions, including hardware token integration and a marketplace of smart contracts for integration with 3rd party service providers. Signata (SATA) token will serve a number of purposes. In future releases of the platform the SATA tokens will be used to interact with a platform of smart contract-based decentralized identity services that Signata is currently developing – both as core internal capabilities for the product, but additionally as on-and-off-chain anonymity preserving systems that external applications can integrate and consume to build an identity ecosystem unbound by central authorities. This new platform will be known as the Identity Guard & Anonymity Framework (IdGAF). “

Signata Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Signata should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Signata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

