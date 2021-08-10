Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Shares Down 5.7%

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)’s stock price was down 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $75.20 and last traded at $75.44. Approximately 13,350 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 465,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.98.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SIMO shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.38.

The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIMO. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter worth about $71,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 40.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,429 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

