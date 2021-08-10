Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Given New $8.50 Price Target at Roth Capital

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) had its price objective lowered by Roth Capital from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a C$9.50 price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a market perform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvercorp Metals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Silvercorp Metals presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.94.

Shares of SVM opened at $4.37 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.33. Silvercorp Metals has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $8.91. The stock has a market cap of $769.71 million, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.97.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $35.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 million. Research analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SVM. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 16,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 66.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 622,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 249,624 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 19.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 6,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.41% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. Its flagship property is the Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China.

