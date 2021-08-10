Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Trading Down 7%

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC)’s share price fell 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.30 and last traded at $16.30. 2,124 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 203,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.53.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OMIC. Cowen began coverage on shares of Singular Genomics Systems in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Singular Genomics Systems in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Singular Genomics Systems in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Singular Genomics Systems in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.85.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.22). Analysts anticipate that Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Singular Genomics Systems stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 197,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,417,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of Singular Genomics Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

Singular Genomics Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:OMIC)

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

