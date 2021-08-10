Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. is a specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc., formerly known as TPG Specialty Lending, Inc., is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSLX opened at $23.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 52-week low of $16.12 and a 52-week high of $23.97.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $62.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.34 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 106.63% and a return on equity of 13.60%. Research analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the second quarter worth about $243,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 489.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 42,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 35,479 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 10,228 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 862,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,138,000 after buying an additional 19,942 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the second quarter worth approximately $512,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc acts as private equity fund. The fund target companies operating in the fields health, commercial, internet, industrial, technology serveries. It provides financing for first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity and other investments,transaction size between $15 to $350 million, EBTIDA of $10 to $250 million and enterprise value of $50 million.

