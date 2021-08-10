SkinCoin (SKIN) Price Hits $0.0023 on Top Exchanges

SkinCoin (CURRENCY:SKIN) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. SkinCoin has a total market cap of $204,654.32 and $40,720.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SkinCoin has traded up 26.5% against the U.S. dollar. One SkinCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00054417 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002501 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00015130 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.54 or 0.00852428 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.85 or 0.00107732 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00041666 BTC.

About SkinCoin

SkinCoin (CRYPTO:SKIN) is a coin. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 coins and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 coins. SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SkinCoin is skincoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Skincoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency for making bets, accepting and sending payments for game skins in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Team Fortress 2. Skincoin Tokens (SKIN) are to be released via the Ethereum blockchain platform. Tokens shall be used for trading with game sites, buying/selling skins, making bets on gambling and betting platforms. “

Buying and Selling SkinCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SkinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SkinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SkinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

