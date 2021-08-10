SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Stephens

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) was downgraded by research analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $17.00. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 64.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SDC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair lowered SmileDirectClub from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas started coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital downgraded SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SmileDirectClub from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.40.

Shares of NASDAQ SDC opened at $6.70 on Tuesday. SmileDirectClub has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 2.64.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $174.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.52 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 12.05%. SmileDirectClub’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William H. Frist purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $101,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,241 shares in the company, valued at $503,007.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.83% of the company’s stock.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

