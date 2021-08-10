SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at William Blair

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) was downgraded by equities researchers at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDC opened at $6.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 2.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16. SmileDirectClub has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $16.08.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $174.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.52 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 12.05%. SmileDirectClub’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SmileDirectClub news, Director William H. Frist purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $101,790.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 64,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,007.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 9,337,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,313 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,463,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339,680 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,566,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,801 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,150,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,487,000 after purchasing an additional 133,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.83% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

