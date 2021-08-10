Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director John Dennis Mcmahon Sells 37,024 Shares of Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 37,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.74, for a total transaction of $10,060,901.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Dennis Mcmahon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 3rd, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 37,024 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $10,181,600.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 9,256 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $2,314,092.56.

On Tuesday, July 6th, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 18,512 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.05, for a total value of $4,351,245.60.

On Monday, June 7th, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 46,280 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.89, for a total transaction of $11,472,349.20.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $280.00 on Tuesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.71 and a 12-month high of $429.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $254.05.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

SNOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BTIG Research set a $264.62 target price on Snowflake and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Snowflake from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Snowflake has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.74.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Snowflake by 516.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,593,000 after purchasing an additional 46,015 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Snowflake by 239.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 32,221,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,387,649,000 after acquiring an additional 22,729,505 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth about $4,586,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,224,000 after acquiring an additional 71,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

