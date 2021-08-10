Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I’s Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow (OTCMKTS:SLACU)

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I’s (OTCMKTS:SLACU) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, August 11th. Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I had issued 30,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 12th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

SLACU stock opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.99.

Read More: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.