Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Raised to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $28.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Sohu.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of SOHU opened at $20.38 on Tuesday. Sohu.com has a 12 month low of $15.04 and a 12 month high of $24.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.39. The company has a market capitalization of $801.06 million, a PE ratio of -45.29 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The information services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.60. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $222.09 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sohu.com will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 980,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,408,000 after buying an additional 24,927 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sohu.com during the fourth quarter worth $7,608,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 39.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,777 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 77,357 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sohu.com during the first quarter worth $3,454,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 231.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 129,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 90,403 shares during the period. 40.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, game, and search products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company provides online news and information through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video contents and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application.

