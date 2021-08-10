Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.79 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) will report sales of $9.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.70 million and the lowest is $2.29 million. Sol-Gel Technologies posted sales of $2.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 361.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will report full-year sales of $17.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.08 million to $22.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $35.83 million, with estimates ranging from $27.50 million to $51.34 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sol-Gel Technologies.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.15).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SLGL shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Sol-Gel Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sol-Gel Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ SLGL traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $9.94. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,127. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $16.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.68 million, a PE ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.38.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sol-Gel Technologies stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Sol-Gel Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.27% of the company’s stock.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; and Erlotinib, Tapinarof, and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other medical conditions.

