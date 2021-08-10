Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.20.

SEYMF has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Oddo Bhf raised Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.20 price target for the company.

Get Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente alerts:

Shares of SEYMF remained flat at $$18.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.27. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a one year low of $16.25 and a one year high of $34.50.

Solaria EnergÃ­a y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company develops, owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants with a total generation capacity of approximately 360 MW in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. It additionally installs, repairs, plumbing, gas, electricity, cooling, heating, and air conditioning system.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.