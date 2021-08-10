Sotherly Hotels (SOHO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.21). Sotherly Hotels had a negative net margin of 77.99% and a negative return on equity of 86.38%. On average, analysts expect Sotherly Hotels to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

SOHO stock opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $34.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.25. Sotherly Hotels has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $4.49.

In related news, Chairman Andrew Sims sold 27,446 shares of Sotherly Hotels stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $105,667.10. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.