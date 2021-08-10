Soundmark Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,545 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 0.8% of Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its position in Apple by 135.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Park Capital Group acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth about $201,000. 54.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.60.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $146.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.52. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.10 and a 52-week high of $150.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

