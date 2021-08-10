Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) to report $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.23 and the lowest is $1.13. Southern First Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 321.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $4.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $5.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Southern First Bancshares.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 21.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Southern First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ SFST traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $51.00. 25 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,991. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Southern First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $23.16 and a 52 week high of $56.42. The company has a market cap of $400.50 million, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFST. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 94.2% during the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 461,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,584,000 after purchasing an additional 223,600 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 37.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 747,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,054,000 after buying an additional 204,481 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the first quarter worth $2,629,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 48.9% during the first quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 170,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,986,000 after buying an additional 55,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the first quarter worth $1,398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

