Space Cow Boy 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $260,645.00 (SCB)

Space Cow Boy (CURRENCY:SCB) traded up 24.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. One Space Cow Boy coin can now be bought for about $18.97 or 0.00041544 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Space Cow Boy has a total market cap of $619,289.98 and $260,645.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Space Cow Boy has traded up 14.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Space Cow Boy

Space Cow Boy (CRYPTO:SCB) is a coin. Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 82,315 coins and its circulating supply is 32,647 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5

According to CryptoCompare, “Space Cowboy aims to be the NFT platform for digital art and assets related to the theme of sci-fi, bulls, and space meme. “

Space Cow Boy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Space Cow Boy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Space Cow Boy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Space Cow Boy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

