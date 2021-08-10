SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Holdings Boosted by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $336,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 26,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Refined Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,621,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD opened at $161.72 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.13 and a 52-week high of $192.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.92.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

