Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) by 52.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,026 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPPI. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 10,700,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,000 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $644,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 639,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 29,627 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,995,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,525,000 after purchasing an additional 361,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 150.5% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 11,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Spectrum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.66. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $5.24. The stock has a market cap of $421.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.21.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Seth H. Z. Fischer sold 12,000 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total value of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,334.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,571 shares of company stock valued at $98,682. 4.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPPI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 12th.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.