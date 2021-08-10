Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 520 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 6 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.7% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Cowa LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,092 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $3,544,555.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,762,489.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,807 shares of company stock worth $12,473,798. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,341.87 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,871.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,473.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,143.89.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.