Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Rating Reiterated by Evercore ISI

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Evercore ISI in a report issued on Sunday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 393.31% from the company’s current price.

SPRO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spero Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of SPRO stock opened at $14.19 on Friday. Spero Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $23.64. The stock has a market cap of $421.43 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.68.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.14. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.11% and a negative net margin of 498.66%. Research analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Spero Therapeutics by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,776,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,152,000 after purchasing an additional 44,996 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Spero Therapeutics by 63.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 434,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,401,000 after purchasing an additional 169,347 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Spero Therapeutics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 363,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Spero Therapeutics by 36.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,041,000 after purchasing an additional 92,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 1,082.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after acquiring an additional 248,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

