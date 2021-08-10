Spiking Price Tops $0.0018 on Top Exchanges (SPIKE)

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded 87.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Over the last seven days, Spiking has traded 84.5% lower against the US dollar. Spiking has a total market capitalization of $805,373.81 and $147.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spiking coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00053591 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002518 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00015234 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.75 or 0.00845428 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.90 or 0.00107456 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00041503 BTC.

Spiking Coin Profile

Spiking (CRYPTO:SPIKE) is a coin. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 coins. The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spiking’s official Twitter account is @StockSpiking and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spiking’s official website is spiking.com . The official message board for Spiking is blog.spiking.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Spiking is a decentralized online platform that provides the tools to follow the “Big Whales” trade movements. By leveraging smart contracts on the Blockchain, the Spiking Platform allows its users to mirror the trading activity of any whale and follow their own trading accounts directly. Spiking provides the assistance of RoboBull — the platform proprietary AI Robot. RoboBull is an intelligent portfolio management manager that applies artificial intelligence to create a portfolio of different whales based on the trader’s risk/reward ratio. Spike Wallet will be the platform's native digital-wallet and will support Fiat currency, SPIKE, BTC or ETH tokens. SPIKE token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Spiking and it will be the token that powers the Spiking Platform. “

Buying and Selling Spiking

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spiking should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spiking using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

