SPINDLE Trading 15.1% Higher This Week (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One SPINDLE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SPINDLE has traded 15.1% higher against the dollar. SPINDLE has a total market cap of $316,556.00 and approximately $114.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SPINDLE Profile

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,521,566,087 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

