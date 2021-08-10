Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $50.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SPR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.27.

NYSE SPR opened at $41.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.52. Spirit AeroSystems has a twelve month low of $17.26 and a twelve month high of $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.45 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 27.23% and a negative return on equity of 64.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPR. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 585.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,284,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $154,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804,919 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 120.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,729,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $132,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,791 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter worth $57,030,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter worth $48,319,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 93.7% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,441,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $118,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

