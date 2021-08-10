Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Hits New 52-Week High at $111.78

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $111.78 and last traded at $107.47, with a volume of 2612 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.86.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Sprout Social from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Sprout Social from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sprout Social currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.60.

The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of -205.50 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.25.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprout Social news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 17,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $977,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Collins sold 5,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $519,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,983 shares of company stock worth $16,293,483 over the last 90 days. 14.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 224.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sprout Social during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Sprout Social during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprout Social Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPT)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

