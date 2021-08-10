Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.22.

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $24.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.12. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $29.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.24.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 33.46%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CMO Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $60,802.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $694,892.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,676,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,111 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,534,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,671 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,673,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,783,000 after purchasing an additional 153,700 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,536,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,129,000 after purchasing an additional 490,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter valued at $92,959,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

